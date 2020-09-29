NOW MagazineAll EventsShowcase : Cape Dorset Annual Print Collection

Showcase : Cape Dorset Annual Print Collection

Showcase : Cape Dorset Annual Print Collection

by
177 177 people viewed this event.

See the 2020 Annual Cape Dorset Print Collection on display in the Craft Ontario Gallery. Oct 10-17. Noon-6:30 pm, Tue-Sat.

https://www.craftontarioshop.com/collections/2020-annual-cape-dorset-print-collection

 

Date And Time

2020-10-10 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-10-17 @ 06:30 PM
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-17

Location Page

Craft Ontario Gallery

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.