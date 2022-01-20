Propeller Art Gallery presents SALON 16: Love is in the Air online exhibition January 26 – February 13, 2022

Zoom Opening Reception & Artist Talks: Saturday, February 5th, 2 to 4 pm.

Register for Free Ticket to Opening Reception via Eventbrite

Salon has become an anticipated fixture in Propeller’s yearly programming.

Salon is an opportunity for all Propeller Members to invite artist friends from our diverse communities to join us in this exciting exhibition.

This year’s Salon 16 theme is – LOVE is in the air! and features over 90 works by 73 artists. The “salon style” of art exhibits originated in Paris, The City of LOVE and February is the month of LOVE. So artists were asked to create a one-of-a-kind piece with LOVE in their hearts, visualized through their unique expression of what LOVE means to them.