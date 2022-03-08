Salon 44 Online

Representing the best in Canadian photography, Salon 44 brings together an incredible collection of over 60 established and emerging artists with works priced for both new and seasoned collectors alike. Salon 44 is co-chaired by Tatum Dooley and Maegan Broadhurst.

Salon 44 is an essential fundraiser for Gallery 44. As a registered charity, supporters help us deliver vital exhibitions and educational programming, and provide affordable production facilities for artists. Specifically, proceeds from Salon 44 go towards our award-winning educational program OUTREACH, an initiative that provides underserved youth with opportunities to learn about the power of photography through hands-on workshops.

Visit salon44.ca to view over 60 unframed prints available for purchase!

Participating artists include:

Aaron Jones, Andrew Hunter, Anique Jordan, Adrienne Scott, Alex Kisilevich, Alex McLeod, Alison Postma, Blair Swann, Brendan George Ko, Brian St. Denis, Carole Conde + Karl Beveridge, Cécilia Bracmort, Christina Oyawale, Claude Labreche-Lemay, Cristian Ordóñez, Darren Rigo, Danielle Goshay, David Brandy, Deanna Pizzitelli, Ebti Nabag, Elise Rasmussen, Elnaz Mansouri, Emma Juliette Sherland, Erich Deeleuw, Eve Tagny, Farihah Shah, Fehn Foss, Grace Wang, Hal Wilsdon, Hilary Riem, Isabel Okoro, Jackson Klie, Jamie Campbell, Jessica Thalmann, Jocelyn Reynolds, Jordan Nahmias, Juan Ortiz-Apuy, Julie Pasila, Justin Aranha, Karice Mitchell, Kotama Bouabane, Laura Kay Keeling, Leila Fatemi, LEISURE, Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes, Mark Sommerfeld, Meghan McKnight, Mike Goldby, Nathan Cyprys, Nic Wilson, Ruth Kaplan, Richelle Forsey, Sabrina Ratté, Samuel Choisy, Sanaz Mazinani, Sara Angelucci, sarah bodri, Shannon Garden-Smith, Sondra Meszaros, Stine Danielle, Susy Oliveira, Suzanne Morrissette, Sylvia Galbraith, Tania Willard, Tenzin Dorjé, Tyler Los Jones, Twinkle Banerjee

All collectors who purchase a work will receive a 20% discount on framing at Toronto Image Works.