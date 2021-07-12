Salon des Refuses

COVID-19

Inspired by the Salon des Refusés 1863, where you would have found the masterpieces of Manet, Courbet, Cezanne and Pissaro,.

Jul 12, 2021

Inspired by the Salon des Refusés 1863, where you would have found the masterpieces of Manet, Courbet, Cezanne and Pissaro, Leslie Grove Gallery presents works by Artists’ Network members that were not selected, or refused. Jul 14-Aug 1. Opening Jul 15, 6-8 pm at Leslie Grove Gallery (1158 Queen E), and Leslie Grove Park. Hours: Wed-Sun noon – 5 pm. http://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca

