Contact Photography Festival virtual photography exhibit For All The ‘I Love You’s’, We Forgot To Say. Shot in Abruzzo, Italy in the abandoned village of Frattura Vecchia devastated by an earthquake in 1915, this series documents how the histories of migration to escape the poverty and hardships of central and southern Italian towns to Canada and the US, are deeply felt to this day. Focusing on the resilience of remote rural communities facing harsh conditions, adversity and the complexity of their relationship to the land, the series examines Italian heritage, the persistence of cultural traditions and national identity. June 1 to Dec 15. https://cindiemondcontact2021.com

https://scotiabankcontactphoto.com/exhibition/cindi-emond-for-all-the-i-love-yous-we-forgot-to-say/