Season’s Finale: The National Ballet of Canada X Terre Bleu Lavender Farm

This immersive event will be engaging and educational – giving a peek at how The National Ballet of Canada’s dancers are preparing for their upcoming fall season and a long anticipated return to the stage. Sep 10 at 7:30 pm. $159 – $199. Reserve. 2501 25 Side Rd, Campbellville. info@terrebleu.ca

This afternoon and early evening will include;

• A 45-minute pilates class taught by Kate Kernaghan, Director of In Studio at The National Ballet of Canada, for which all guests may participate in alongside the dancers (The pilates class is an optional component, tickets can be purchased without this exclusive interactive element and guests would arrive one hour later )

• Live classical music performances from a string ensemble featuring music from film and theatre

• A behind-the-scenes look at The National Ballet of Canada’s Apprentices warm-up and training rituals, led by Christopher Stowell, Associate Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, Narrated by Lisa Robinson, Senior Manager, Education and Community Engagement

• A live (60 minute) working rehearsal including a new work by Principal Dancer Siphesihle November created specifically for the Apprentices and excerpts from The Sleeping Beauty. These excerpts will be narrated by Christopher Stowell, The National Ballet of Canada’s Associate Artistic Director.

• A final audience Q&A with Christopher Stowell and Lisa Robinson following the rehearsal