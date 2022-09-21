Founded in 2006, Secret Walls is the world’s premier live arts entertainment brand, where artists take a stage to show off their talent and compete to win. For the first-ever Support Your Local Artist North America Tour (SYLA Tour), each stop will shine a spotlight on local talent delivering an unforgettable battle event as the next generation of superstar artists compete for Secret Walls glory. The Toronto stop will feature local artists Matt Darling, MEDĒIO, Cat Dirtyand Ness Lee.