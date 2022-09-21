Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Secret Walls

Sep 21, 2022

Secret Walls

3 3 people viewed this event.

Founded in 2006, Secret Walls is the world’s premier live arts entertainment brand, where artists take a stage to show off their talent and compete to win. For the first-ever Support Your Local Artist North America Tour (SYLA Tour), each stop will shine a spotlight on local talent delivering an unforgettable battle event as the next generation of superstar artists compete for Secret Walls glory. The Toronto stop will feature local artists Matt Darling, MEDĒIO, Cat Dirtyand Ness Lee. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 250 Adelaide W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1X9

Event Price - $25.00

Location ID - 560987

Date And Time

Sun, Sep 25th, 2022 @ 06:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Adelaide Hall

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine