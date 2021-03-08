NOW MagazineAll EventsJennifer Smith-Windsor

Jennifer Smith-Windsor

Jennifer Smith-Windsor

by
6 6 people viewed this event.

Security Blanket, a solo exhibition of embroidered military blankets by textile artist Jennifer Smith-Windsor exploring themes of home, comfort, safety and security. March 9-April 24.

https://form.jotform.com/210485825226052

Additional Details

Location - Craft Ontario Gallery

 

Date And Time

2021-03-09 @ 12:30 PM to
2021-04-24 @ 06:00 PM
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Craft Ontario Gallery

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.