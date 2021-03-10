LeslieGrove Gallery presents the online group exhibition. “Life in balance. Life off balance. With the way things are now, many of us find ourselves teeter-tottering back and forth. Everything changing. And so, in this time of ebb and flow, we must learn to ride the waves. While we may not know exactly how to do this, we do know that making artwork about it is an essential step in figuring it out. And who knows, maybe in the process of looking you will find ways to ride your own waves.” March 16-21. Virtual opening March 18 at 7 pm. http://lesliegrovegallery.ca