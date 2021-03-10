SeeSaw Book Launch

NOW MagazineAll EventsSeeSaw Book Launch

Centennial College’s SeeSaw Art exhibition virtual book launch of work presented in the March exhibition of grad student’s work. Apr 15 at noon. https://seesaw2021.crd.co/#faqs

 

Date And Time

2021-04-15 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-04-15 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

