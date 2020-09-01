Self reflections 3

Selfreflections3 is an exhibition of photo-based self portraits by three artists: Eliza Moore, Atia Pokorny and Janne Reuss. Sep 15-23. Free.

In their current work, they explore self portrait as a form of visual self reflection. Each of the artists undertakes this process using different themes and techniques. Taking a photograph as a starting point, they manipulate it digitally, by collage, over-painting, or by using it as an object in a 3-dimensional installation. These techniques underscore the varied ways each of the artists reflects on identity, past and present.

https://www.facebook.com/events/665926300945208/