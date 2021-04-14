Online graduate showcase ivestreamed from two locations and featuring the works of hundreds of new graduates.Featuring live performances of Seneca’s music students from the state-of-the-art stages at the El Mocambo, and dynamic projection mapping of student designs at Seneca’s new CITE building. This year’s Coalesce is a four-hour live streamed extravaganza with interactive virtual lounge spaces for attendees to mingle, check out the latest student work, and watch a variety of films and other content. May 17 at 7 pm. Free. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/seneca-coalesce-2021-metamorphosis-a-new-light-tickets-146855945085

Highlights of this year’s show: