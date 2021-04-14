NOW MagazineAll EventsSeneca Coalesce 2021 – Metamorphosis: A New Light

Online graduate showcase ivestreamed from two locations and featuring the works of hundreds of new graduates.Featuring live performances of Seneca’s music students from the state-of-the-art stages at the El Mocambo, and dynamic projection mapping of student designs at Seneca’s new CITE building. This year’s Coalesce is a four-hour live streamed extravaganza with interactive virtual lounge spaces for attendees to mingle, check out the latest student work, and watch a variety of films and other content. May 17 at 7 pm. Free. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/seneca-coalesce-2021-metamorphosis-a-new-light-tickets-146855945085

Highlights of this year’s show:

  • The premiere of four new short animated films
  • Live performances throughout the evening by Seneca music students
  • Live project mapping of student work designed by award-winning AVA in Motion Studio
  • Fun interactive spaces to mingle and see student work using Gather.Town
  • Live photo mosaic generation from selfies and student work
  • Surprise appearances by Seneca alumni
  • Live stream hosting by Seneca’s Journalism students

 

2021-05-17 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-17 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

