Shaheer Zazai

Patel Brown highlights alternative perspectives and encourages experimentation and innovation in both its programming and operations. Identifying gaps in representation and opportunities guided by collaboration and community; the gallery’s program will look to traditions in culture and identity, and how they are increasingly challenged by the globalized world. Patel Brown operates a 4000 sq ft location at 21 Wade Ave in the west end of Toronto, as well as a 1000 sq ft location in the east end of Toronto at 184 Munro St.
