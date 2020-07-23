NOW MagazineAll EventsShaheer Zazai

Shaheer Zazai

Patel Brown Gallery
24
Jul
-
12
Sep

Shaheer Zazai

by Patel Brown Gallery
 
A Study in Human Error art exhibition. The solo exhibition is comprised of two bodies of works, one of digital prints, the other of paintings. Open by appointment, Fri and Sat, from noon-5 pm.

 

2020-07-24 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-09-12 @ 05:00 PM
 

184 Munro Street, 184 Munro Street
 

Patel Brown Gallery (East)
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art
 
 

184 Munro Street (rear entrance)

Patel Brown Gallery
Patel Brown highlights alternative perspectives and encourages experimentation and innovation in both its programming and operations. Identifying gaps in representation and opportunities guided by collaboration and community; the gallery's program will look to traditions in culture and identity, and how they are increasingly challenged by the globalized world. Patel Brown operates a 4000 sq ft location at 21 Wade Ave in the west end of Toronto, as well as a 1000 sq ft location in the east end of Toronto at 184 Munro St.

