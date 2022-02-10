Sharon Dembo’s In Motion & Dominique Prévost’s Circles

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Dominique Prévost’s Circles
My Circle Series started as a simple meditative monochromatic experiment; a way of connecting what flows in our waters, roots and veins. Exuberance and expansion are now also at play!
Making marbled patterns is a highly addictive and labour-intensive process. Since each paper captures the inks in a unique manner, culling intricate lines and colour combinations becomes the game.
Artist in attendance Saturdays & Sundays
Sharon Dembo’s In Motion
In 2021 I purchased a metal mannequin to make a dress out of Washi, Japanese handmade paper. Then I began to imagine how to convey dance and movement with it. I used an expressionist style of applying colour, using the hotbox (designed by Paula Roland) and wax paints. These were the two inspirations for my show.
February 16 to March 6 at Propeller Gallery.
Location Address - 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - free
Location ID - 560643