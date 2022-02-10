Readers' Choice 2021

Sharon Dembo’s In Motion & Dominique Prévost’s Circles

Feb 10, 2022

Dominique Prévost’s Circles 

My Circle Series started as a simple meditative monochromatic experiment; a way of connecting what flows in our waters, roots and veins. Exuberance and expansion are now also at play!

Making marbled patterns is a highly addictive and labour-intensive process. Since each paper captures the inks in a unique manner, culling intricate lines and colour combinations becomes the game.

Artist in attendance Saturdays & Sundays

Sharon Dembo’s In Motion 

In 2021 I purchased a metal mannequin to make a dress out of Washi,  Japanese handmade paper. Then I began to imagine how to convey dance and movement with it. I used an expressionist style of applying colour, using the hotbox (designed by Paula Roland) and wax paints. These were the two inspirations for my show.

February 16 to March 6 at Propeller Gallery.

Location Address - 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - free

Location ID - 560643

Wed, Feb 16th, 2022 @ 1:00 PM
to Sun, Mar 6th, 2022 @ 05:30 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

