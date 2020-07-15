NOW MagazineAll EventsShelagh Keeley: An Embodied Haptic Space

Shelagh Keeley: An Embodied Haptic Space

Museum of Contemporary Art
16
Jul
-
27
Sep

Shelagh Keeley: An Embodied Haptic Space

by Museum of Contemporary Art
 
For her exhibition at MOCA, Shelagh Keeley combines a series of tarp paintings from 1986, a film projection from 2016, and a brand-new ephemeral wall drawing – the latter of which she will create on-site over the course of several weeks in January 2020. In the visceral, site-specific installations she has been producing for over 40 years, Keeley balances the speed and rigidity of digital photography with the slowness and freedom of drawing in an expanded field. At the root of this installation are photographic traces of the MOCA building pre-renovation. Through her new wall drawing, one space in time is transferred into the present, as traces of labour are interwoven and transformed by a gestural response to the site.

Runs to September 27.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-16 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-09-27 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

158 Sterling Rd, Toronto, 158 Sterling Rd, Toronto, ON
 

Venue

Museum of Contemporary Art
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Museum of Contemporary Art

 

Museum of Contemporary Art
MOCA Toronto is motivated by our belief that museums can be culturally and socially useful. We promote exceptional artistic thinking and provide a community space for discourse and creativity.

