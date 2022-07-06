Explore a recently opened online exhibit: Shifting Articulations of Asian-ness in Contemporary Canada

Produced by independent curator Yang Lim, this exhibition features works from 12 artists that demonstrate the persistence and resilience of Asian experiences.

Highlighting diverse perspectives within Canada’s Asian communities, this exhibition broadens the conversation around “Asian-ness” and complicates what it means to be part of Canada’s Asian diaspora today. It features twelve artists of Asian heritage whose works engage with intersecting narratives, communities, and discursive contexts that navigate the complexities of “Asian-ness” and Asian identities.

This exhibition’s works demonstrate the persistence and resilience of Asian experiences that should be considered, in their own right, as meaningful and valuable for the people who belong to those communities.

Enjoy this online multimedia exhibit from June 25 to August 7. This exhibition is funded with support from the Edmonton Arts Council and the City of Edmonton.

Artist Discussion and Q&A Events

Want to learn more about this exhibition’s artists? On July 11 and July 17, you are invited to attend our conversations with the artists about their artistic practice and inspiration behind their works. Register here to confirm your spot in these free events: eventbrite.ca