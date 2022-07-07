Sightings

a photgraphy exhibition by Gustavo Jabbaz and Jochim Oepkes curated by Holly Chang

Sightings is a new exhibition featuring the work of Gustavo Jabbaz and by Joachim Oepkes. The artists in this exhibition observe the fragmented moments of everyday life. Both of their works explore different aspects of Sightings; from the narrative portraiture of found posters to panoramic images of pedestrians. The works question how personal observations can create a greater narrative about what it means to occupy city spaces through the medium of photography. Their works pushes the boundaries of what we consider portraiture and documentation through the ways in which each artists subverts the tool of photography.

July 5 to 23 2022

11 to 5 pm Tue – Sun

At Vtape’s Bachir Yerex Presentation Space

401 Richmond Street West, Suite 452 4th floor