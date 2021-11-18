Small Gems – Annual Members Show and Sale

Dignam Gallery presents SMALL GEMS, a dazzling annual members exhibition and loliday sale by Women’s Art Association of Canada (WAAC), on display from November 20, 2021 through January 8, 2022.

This show comprises of 49 artist members and over 130 pieces of artworks, all affordably priced for gift giving. The artworks are done in a plethora of mediums and are addressing a variety of themes and subject matter, in addition to showcasing the vast talent of the artists.

In addition, the Annual Sale of unique items from our Holiday Boutique Store will also be open on the same day; with all proceeds going to the Women’s Art Association of Canada.

SMALL GEMS exhibition takes place in the Dignam Gallery, inside the beautiful and historical Women’s Art Association of Canada building at 23 Prince Arthur Ave., in Yorkville.

For more info: Ingrid Hamilton – (416) 731-3034 – ingrid@gat.ca