Phyllis Gordon & Silvana Waniuk

Propeller Art Gallery presents two solo exhibitions, running April 20-May 8. propellerartgallery.com

Daily Breath | Phyllis Gordon

Artist present on Sundays, April 24th, May 1st, and May 8th: 1 – 5:30 pm

The drawings in this exhibition were done during the two years I was isolated and indoors due to Covid-19. The exhibit includes three series of work. The earliest are the houseplant drawings, bringing my plein air practice indoors. These were a welcome sign that my health was returning after my early bout with Covid. The tulip drawings followed. The Tulip Story is a personal and public metaphor about the Covid experience.

Phyllis Gordon is a member of Propeller Art Gallery, Open Studio Centre for Printmaking and Print London. Her work has been shown in solo, two-person and group exhibitions in Ontario, including Visual Arts Mississauga, Satellite Project Space (London), Artworks Oakville, the Women Artists’ Association of Canada, Propeller Art Gallery, and John B. Aird Gallery in Toronto. Her work is included in several private collections.

Pilgrim | Silvana Waniuk

Artist present on Sunday, May 1st: 2 – 5 pm

Pilgrim is about a life’s journey in search for meaning, growth, change and transcendence. The paintings in this show represent some of the milestones on this journey. The source of inspiration is the inner life. Each painting embodies a tentative answer to a particular question.

Born in Germany and raised in Israel, Silvana Waniuk spent her formative years in a village by the Mediterranean. From an early age Silvana showed strong leaning towards music and art. She went to study music education and would later make a living as a classical guitarist. After joining the spiritual association of Subud in 1970, her involvement with art intensified. Silvana immigrated to Canada in 1977 where circumstances demanded a change of focus from music and painting to weaving. She returned to painting in 1986 and has been working and exhibiting steadily ever since.