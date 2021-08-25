SOUND SEED: Nancy Newton

Sound Seed is the third exhibition of mixed media drawings and paintings by Nancy Newton inspired by Dream-e-scape: a twenty-minute musical composition by Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer.

The first exhibition Sound Space (2016) explored the intriguing musical sequences guided by intentional listening. Sound Seed (2021) expands on the desire found in Sound Scape (2018) to capture the essence of the places that music takes us. In this exhibition, the depiction of sound, its instrumentation, and the emotional response to Dream-e-scape are less restricted spatially. The works are not visually bound by a traditional horizon line of the earthly domain. In actuality, the works go beyond these limitations into the realm of dreams, which may constantly shift and expand.

Sep 1-19. Propeller Art Gallery, 30 Abell. propellerartgallery.com