Spaced Out: 50 Years of the Merril Collection

Exhibit showcasing some of the exciting, strange and wonderful things held by Toronto Public Library’s Merril Collection of Science Fiction, Speculation & Fantasy. Oct 13-Jan 2. Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge. https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/programs-and-classes/exhibits/spaced-out.jsp

The Merril Collection dates back to 1970, when science-fiction author and editor Judith Merril donated 5,000 books to Toronto Public Library to found what was at first called the “Spaced Out Library”.

Visit the exhibit to learn more about the collection and speculative fiction, the literature of the “what-if.” This kind of literature explores the outer reaches of human imagination — our most spectacular dreams and darkest fears.

