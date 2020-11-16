MOCA is working with Argentina-born, New York-based artist Mika Rottenberg to present three of her most recent film installations along with a number of sculptural works. This will be the first time that Rottenberg’s work is exhibited in Toronto. MOCA partnered with the New Museum, NYC back in 2017, to co-commission Rottenberg’s latest work, Spaghetti Blockchain, 2019. The exhibition at MOCA will feature this inspiring work alongside installations No Nose Knows, 2015 and Cosmic Generator, 2017.

Nov 16-Mar 21, 2021.https://moca.ca/mika-rottenberg-exhibition-2020/

The video Spaghetti Blockchain brings together seemingly irreconcilable worlds—Tuvan throat singers, filmed on the steppes of Siberia and Mongolia; surreal interiors of the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva; the mechanical harvesting of a massive potato farm; ASMR-video-style scenarios with tingly overdubs of jiggling and sizzling—and places them in a kind of superfluous factory of her devising, whose primary product seems to be imagery that’s simultaneously pleasurable and queasily troubling.

Rottenberg is devoted to a rigorous practice that combines film, architectural installation, and sculpture to explore ideas of labor and the production of value in our contemporary hyper-capitalist world. The overall exhibition design is being planned with Rottenberg, who is developing her spatial practice to include a sustainable angle using unfinished/reusable materials.