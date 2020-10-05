NOW MagazineAll EventsSpectra 1

Spectra 1

Spectra 1

by
155 155 people viewed this event.

Members of Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography are pleased to announce their presentation of three consecutive group shows in conjunction with the Scotiabank CONTACT 2020 Photography Festival.

Spectra 1 comprises work by 14 members from Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography. This exhibition demonstrates varied interpretations of the photographic medium using both traditional and contemporary methods. Responding to individual ideas of place, abstractions, portraiture and others, Spectra speaks to the diversity of artistic practise while celebrating connectedness within the photographic technique. Nov 11-22. https://g1313.org/

 

Date And Time

2020-11-11 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-11-22 @ 06:00 PM
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Gallery 1313

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.