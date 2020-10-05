Members of Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography are pleased to announce their presentation of three consecutive group shows in conjunction with the Scotiabank CONTACT 2020 Photography Festival.

Spectra 1 comprises work by 14 members from Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography. This exhibition demonstrates varied interpretations of the photographic medium using both traditional and contemporary methods. Responding to individual ideas of place, abstractions, portraiture and others, Spectra speaks to the diversity of artistic practise while celebrating connectedness within the photographic technique. Nov 11-22. https://g1313.org/