Members of Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography are pleased to announce their presentation of three consecutive group shows in conjunction with the Scotiabank CONTACT 2020 Photography Festival.

Spectra 2 is a group exhibition by members of Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography who have a spirit of community and a passion for lens-based art. Curated by Jessica Thalmann, the work meditates on the ways we see, embody and remember the places around us, often making visible what cannot literally be seen in the urban and natural landscape. Nov 26-Dec 6. https://g1313.org/