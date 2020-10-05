Members of Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography are pleased to announce their presentation of three consecutive group shows in conjunction with the Scotiabank CONTACT 2020 Photography Festival.

Spectra is an annual three-part exhibition showcasing the work of members at Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography. Images made in a diverse range of motives and aesthetics have been curated to showcase the talented artists in the Gallery 44 community. The works in Spectra 3 look at the city, the people and buildings in it, and the myriad ways in which we as artists try to make meaning and create a lasting connection. Works containing the human figure or not, ask the viewer to think about our humanity. This exhibition connects seemingly disparate images and finds their commonalities—multiple modes of photography are exhibited. The discussion is further broadened with a live event, including music, dance and poetry. Gallery display curated by Fehn Foss. Nov 2-21.

