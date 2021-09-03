Spectra – Gallery 44 Members

- News
Group photography exhibition. Sep 15-Oct 26. Gallery 1313, 1313 Queen W. http://g1313.org
Curated by Jessica Thalmann, the work meditates on the ways we see, embody and remember the places around us, often making visible what cannot literally be seen in the urban and natural landscape.
Event Price - Free!