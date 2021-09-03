Spectra – Gallery 44 Members

COVID-19

Sep 3, 2021

Group photography exhibition. Sep 15-Oct 26. Gallery 1313, 1313 Queen W. http://g1313.org

Curated by Jessica Thalmann, the work meditates on the ways we see, embody and remember the places around us, often making visible what cannot literally be seen in the urban and natural landscape.

Wed, Sep 15th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
Tue, Oct 26th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

1313 Queen St W, Toronto, ON, Gallery 1313

Art Exhibition

Art
 
 

