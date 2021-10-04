The Shevchenko Museum presents Spiritual Dimensions, the exhibition of paintings by Ukrainian-Canadian visual artist and iconographer, Pavlo Lopata. Opening with artist in attendance, Oct 24 at 2:30 pm. 1604 Boor W.

In the Shevchenko Museum’s main gallery, the public will be taken on a journey of Pavlo Lopata’s surrealist paintings in which he renders familiar objects in unexpected settings and unusual ways, thus imbuing his images with profound symbolic meaning. Through themes of spirituality, nature, love, familial bonds, Ukraine’s tragic history and his native Ukrainian roots, the artist explores the juxtaposition and integration of reason and imagination; the sacred and profane; the spiritual and material.

Influenced from childhood by the interior of his village’s church, and later, by the rendering of light in the paintings of Rembrandt van Rijn, the artist came to master the art of iconography. On display in the spacious foyer of the Shevchenko Museum, will be an exhibition and sale of Mr. Lopata’s magnificent icons.

Mr. Lopata obtained a Commercial Arts Diploma from George Brown College in 1972, and a Fine Arts Diploma from the Ontario College of Art in 1986. A multiple award-winning artist, Pavlo Lopata has held over 30 solo exhibitions and has participated in over 90 group shows. To date, over 1,000 of his artistic works can be found in private and gallery collections throughout North America and Europe. As well, Mr. Lopata is a prolific writer whose numerous articles on history and art can be found in Ukrainian and international publications.

The SPIRITUAL DIMENSIONS exhibit opening will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 pm on Sunday, October 24 in the gallery of the Shevchenko Museum with the artist in attendance. A show and sale of Pavlo Lopata’s icons will take place in the foyer of the Museum.

All Government required COVID protocols are followed. Visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination. As the number of visitors to the museum is restricted, we are asking the public to register by emailing us at shevchenkomuseum@bellnet.ca indicating preferred time for your visit.

The opening will also be transmitted live via ZOOM and Facebook. Please click on the link to join:

or watch the opening live at facebook.com/shevchenkomuseum

