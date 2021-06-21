Splinter-Dimensional is an Augmented Reality narrative experience. Equipped with your smartphone and headphones, you’ll be sent on a quest through a downtown Toronto park to encounter and interact with a collection of animated AR objects and characters. Complete the quest by saving the Captain and you’ll be rewarded with an invitation to our fun and funky augmented reality dance party on July 18th that can be enjoyed from wherever you like! And you don’t need to be some kind of tech-wiz to enjoy this experience! The whole scavenger hunt-style adventure is laid out in an easy to use way. If you can use a smartphone, you’re more than qualified to join us on this adventure. To provide greater COVID-safety, this event has been designed as an individual, outdoor experience. This event is step-free and fully subtitled. This event is free to attend. SECRET DOWNTOWN TORONTO PARK LOCATION REVEALED ON JULY 14!

JUL 14-16 | 12:00PM-8:00PM

JUL 17-18 | 10:00AM-8:00PM

It wouldn’t be a Fabulon event without some much needed music to get down to! That’s the whole reason The Captain was headed to Earth in the first place! She’s been planning some bumping beats for you to stream right into your earholes live on JULY 18th, from 7pm-9pm. Her notes describe it as “an upbeat audio odyssey best enjoyed watching the summer sunset” that features a soundtrack from one of Toronto’s bestest beat makers – ME TIME!

Planet Fabulon is a collective of Toronto multimedia artists who are passionate about engaging with audiences in ways that are genuinely silly while promoting positive social change. Each Planet Fabulon event transports its audience to a unique fantasy world filled with costumes, immersive storytelling, interactive art, dancing, and live performance. Check out the rest of this site for much more info. FB: @theplanetfabulon IG: @planetfabulon