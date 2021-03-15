NOW MagazineAll EventsSpring Show: Let the Sunshine In

Spring Show: Let the Sunshine In

Group exhibition will take a look at a brighter day. Spring brings new life and fresh hope to the world. Let this celebration fill your life with beauty, joy, colours and love.Encouraging its viewer to add some sunshine into their space. With bright landscapes, these sentimental works will evoke the feeling of a new beginning. Paired with colourful contemporary abstract works from our curated selection of established local and international artists. March 24 to April 12.

https://www.artagallery.ca/blogs/upcoming-exhibitions/spring-show-let-the-sunshine-in

Additional Details

Location - Arta Gallery

 

Date And Time

2021-03-24 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-04-12 @ 06:00 PM
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Arta Gallery

