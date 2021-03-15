Group exhibition will take a look at a brighter day. Spring brings new life and fresh hope to the world. Let this celebration fill your life with beauty, joy, colours and love.Encouraging its viewer to add some sunshine into their space. With bright landscapes, these sentimental works will evoke the feeling of a new beginning. Paired with colourful contemporary abstract works from our curated selection of established local and international artists. March 24 to April 12.

https://www.artagallery.ca/blogs/upcoming-exhibitions/spring-show-let-the-sunshine-in