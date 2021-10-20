My Pandemic Story

Royal Ontario Museum exhibition that features original artworks from young artists across Ontario documenting their pandemic experience. In Spring 2021, ROM called on Ontario youth ages 4-18 to submit artwork in any medium that reflected on their experience through the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than 2,300 submissions, sixty pieces were selected in collaboration by ROM staff and a panel of external advisors from the community. The culmination is a beautifully curated exhibition with every age category represented and together, the artworks tell the story of the roller coaster of feelings young people have experienced during this pandemic from moments of sorrow, isolation to self-discovery and hope. Oct 23-Feb 21, 2022. http://www.rom.on.ca

The exhibition will be presented free to the public on the Museum’s first floor with no general admission ticket required.

Image Credit: Ambiguity” by Choigoh (Hannah); 16-18 years old, Mississauga, ON.