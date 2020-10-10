“Streamy Windows” by Oliver Husain

Oliver Husain’s Streamy Windows is a real-time experimental choreography from garages live to your kitchen. Doors, windows, passages form a set of rules for dancers and performers to move, press, dip and stretch through and against. Oliver Husain invites viewers to join a public television style variety show, featuring multiple channels, digital glitches, vertical blinds, and virtual puppets.

Tune in online:

Thursday, October 29, 7pm

artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/immaterial-architecture-online/

Presented by the Art Museum at the University of Toronto as part of Immaterial Architecture (online), a series of newly commissioned works specially conceived for the screen-space. Featuring new works by Oliver Husain, Maïder Fortuné and Annie MacDonell, Jon Sasaki, and Skawennati and curated by Yan Wu.