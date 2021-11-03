Studio Little Red

- News
Pop-up gallery will include art, objects, furniture, and jewellery by several independent Canadian (95%), female (80%) and BIPOC (15%) artists including Silvia Taylor, Dennis Lin, Anthea Baxter-Page, Pasha Moezzi, Kara Logan and Adrienna Matzeg. Nov 4-30.
The shop opens Nov 4 and will run the month of November with meet the artists events on select Sundays.
Thursdays to Sundays: 11 am -7 pm
Monday to Wednesday: By appointment
Dates and times may vary throughout the month and will be posted
Location Address - 930 Dundas St. West
