Join us for the newest exhibition at Onsite Gallery!

As we face increasingly unpredictable environmental conditions, many of the world’s poorest residents are at risk from drought, sea level rise, and the loss of habitats that support their livelihoods. In Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience, science, technology, architecture, and art converge in visionary creative solutions and prototypes for survival shelter around the globe.

Participating Architects and Artists:

Mitchell Joachim and Terreform ONE, Mary Mattingly, Vincent Callebaut, Chris Jordan, Thomas L. Kelly, Liam Kelly, The Empowerment Plan, Pedro Reyes, ZO-loft Architecture and Design, William McDonough + Partners, Achim Menges, Andrew Maynard Architects, Tina Hovsepian, Alejandro Aravena, Jenny Sabin and Eric Ellingsen Studio Lab: Jingyang Liu Leo, Kevin Jin He and Won Ryu, Peta Feng and Malgorzata Pawlowska, Davison Design: Zhou Ying and Niu Yuntao, Journeyman Pictures, IKEA Foundation and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency)

Curated by Randy Jayne Rosenberg, Art Works for Change

Image: Mitchell Joachim and Terreform ONE, Cricket Shelter: Modular Edible Insect Farm, Installation at Art Basel Miami Beach, CNC milled plywood, plastic containers, 2016