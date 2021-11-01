Survivor Children

Halloween

Nov 1, 2021

9 9 people viewed this event.

Harry Tiefenbach’s paintings are based on photographs taken after the Holocaust by children’s rescue organizations in order to repatriate children with surviving family members. Online interview with artist Harry Tiefenbach conducted by University of Toronto professor Gerald Cupchik. Nov 14 at 2 pm. Virtual exhibit runs Nov 1-30. Free. RSVP https://www.mnjcc.org/visualarts.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 1st, 2021 @ 02:00 PM to
Tue, Nov 30th, 2021 @ 03:00 PM

Location
MNjcc website

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

