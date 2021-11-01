Survivor Children

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Harry Tiefenbach’s paintings are based on photographs taken after the Holocaust by children’s rescue organizations in order to repatriate children.
Harry Tiefenbach’s paintings are based on photographs taken after the Holocaust by children’s rescue organizations in order to repatriate children with surviving family members. Online interview with artist Harry Tiefenbach conducted by University of Toronto professor Gerald Cupchik. Nov 14 at 2 pm. Virtual exhibit runs Nov 1-30. Free. RSVP https://www.mnjcc.org/visualarts.
Event Price - Free