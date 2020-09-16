Tanenbaum Lecture with Stephen Waddell

Vancouver-based artist Stephen Waddell, winner of the 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award, is known for his urban scenes made in Canada and Europe. Drawing on the tradition of 19th-century French Realist painting, the artist imbues his large-scale photographic tableaux—primarily depicting solitary individuals absorbed in their thoughts and daily activities—with careful attention to scale and light. In this virtual talk, Waddell discusses work created over two decades, presented in conjunction with this season’s Scotiabank Photography Award exhibition. 7 pm. Presented online via ZOOM.

The Howard and Carole Tanenbaum Lecture Series is co-presented biannually by the Ryerson Image Centre and the School of Image Arts, Ryerson University.

Image: Stephen Waddell, Chimney Sweep, 2003, pigment print. Courtesy of the artist and Monte Clark Gallery