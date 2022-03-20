Technicolour is the work of emerging artists from Centennial College’s Fine Arts Studio program. Varying in style and medium, the graduating class present pieces ranging from figurative work to landscapes, using a variety of execution techniques, approaches, and media to express their interpretation of the different colours reflecting their feel of Technicolour. The exhibition will be blasted with varieties of vibrant colours with unique designs of personal experiences, interests, thoughts and many more. Expect great diversity in style and execution and especially colour coming together in an inclusive way. Come see the full spectrum of a prism!

The show runs from Wednesday, March 23 to Sunday, April 3 at the Leslie Grove Gallery, open from 12-5 PM. Opening reception on March 24 at 7-9 pm.