The Artist Project 2022

The Artist Project is an event that connects art lovers with art makers. Discover original artworks from over 200 contemporary artists and join collectors and curators, gallerists and designers from across Canada. Here you can meet and buy art directly from the artists and support the next generation of Canadian artists.

Highlights:

Live art installations

Live fashion show by Fashion Art Toronto

Food and beverage

And more…

Featured Artist:

This 2022, The Artist Project has chosen Nathan Carson to create an entrance installation. This installation will consist of a 40 ft long salon of hanging artwork. The installation will morph and change with new works, creating a dynamic experience for all who pass through the doors. Additionally, patrons will have the opportunity to purchase directly from the artist during the show. Nathan Eugene Carson is a Canadian Artist from Hamilton, Ontario. Nathan draws and paints work on paper that is populated with richly pigmented figures and animals, often presented in fields of black. Inspired by life growing and transforming around him, Carson translates personal observation into visual sensation.

@nathanecarson

See Nathan’s work here:

https://nintheditions.com/collections/nathan-eugene-carson

WHEN:

Thursday, April 21: 4 PM – 9 PM

Friday, April 22: 12 PM –8 PM

Saturday, April 23: 12 PM – 8 PM

Sunday, April 24: 12 PM – 6 PM

TICKET INFORMATION (all for a single person, non-transferable):

Collector’s Pass

Entry and re-entry for the duration of the fair

$30.00

General Admission Tickets

Adult Timed-Entry (ages 18+)

Valid for the day and entry time selected. No Re-Entry allowed.

$18.00

Senior Timed-Entry (ages 65+)

Valid for the day and entry time selected. No Re-Entry allowed.

$17.00

Youth Timed-Entry (ages 13 – 17)

Valid for the day and entry time selected. No Re-Entry allowed.

$17.00

Group (10+) Timed-Entry

Valid for the day and entry time selected. No Re-Entry allowed.

$17.00

Child Timed-Entry (ages 12 and under)

Valid for the day and entry time selected. No Re-Entry allowed.

No charge

Day Passes

Thursday Anytime Entry

Valid Thursday, April 21 ONLY. Arrive at any time between 4pm and 9pm. No re-entry allowed.

$22.00

Friday Anytime Entry

Valid Friday, April 22 ONLY. Arrive at any time between 12pm and 8pm. No re-entry allowed.

$22.00

Saturday Anytime Entry

Valid Saturday, April 23 ONLY. Arrive at any time between 12pm and 8pm. No re-entry allowed.

$22.00

Sunday Anytime Entry

Valid Sunday, April 24 ONLY. Arrive at any time between 12pm and 6pm. No re-entry allowed.

$22.00

WEBSITE AND SOCIAL:

https://www.theartistproject.com/en/index.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theartistprojecttoronto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/artistprojectto

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZQjpSB6-ubkDO7wyCjctvA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artistprojectto/?hl=en

#ArtistProject