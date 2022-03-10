Interior Design Show Toronto 2022: New Futures

The Interior Design Show (IDS) returns in-person this year with its 2022 flagship tradeshow, IDS Toronto. The exposition takes place April 7 – 10, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

Presented by Miele, IDS Toronto will explore the realm of possibility with its 2022 theme, New Futures, reflecting Canadian design within a global context catalysing new ideas, solutions and expression.

In addition to highlighting Canadian design, IDS Toronto will be showcasing exhibitors from all around the world, giving visitors perspective on the future of design across the globe.

Highlights:

Caesarstone x Alessandro Munge

Canadian designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge is this year’s International Guest of Honour, collaborating with IDS22 sponsor Caesarstone to design an immersive installation for guests.

Luxury quartz brand Caesarstone will showcase eight new, nature-inspired surfaces at IDS22 with an immersive installation designed by Canadian Designer Alessandro Munge. Neo Colosseo features Caesarstone’s newly-launched “Pebbles Collection,” and will take visitors through a whimsical and sensorial journey of earth, art, nature and expression.

Studio North & Prototype

Ever-popular Studio North and Prototype offer the country’s best glimpse at the stars of tomorrow. In Studio North a group of independent product designers exhibit their custom and one-off creations (including furniture and lighting, glass and ceramics, textiles and décor objects) within a gallery-like setting, while Prototype lets designers unveil innovative and avantgarde pieces that often experiment with cutting-edge materials and techniques.

Seminars

IDS Toronto will be hosting a program of 40+ accredited seminars taking place on the exposition’s trade days, April 7 and 8, 2022. The seminars will discuss a range of topics across themes of Building the Design Business, Climate Change & Social Responsibility, Innovation and Technology Trends, and more.

Design Talks

On Sunday, President of House & Home Media Lynda Reeves will host Design Talks, diving into discussions with designers such as Brian Gluckstein and Ali Budd.

The New Mix: What we’re loving, for the way we live now – With designer Brian Gluckstein

Rooms That Rock: The new Boho style and how to get it – With designer Ali Budd

Art Talk: How to build an exciting collection of emerging Canadian artists – With H&H contributing editor Diana Hamm.

Keynote Speakers

In Conversation with… – Dexter and Byron Peart, Founders, GOODEE

Full House – A Prototype for Adaptable Multi-Generational Housing by Michael Leckie, Principal Architect, Leckie Studio Architecture & Gaile Guevara, Interior Designer, Gaile Guevara Studio

Place, Site and Building – Brigitte Shim, Architect, Shim-Sutcliffe Architects

Designing Canada – Richard Ouellette, Founder Les Ensembliers, Shayne Fox, Founder, Shayne Fox Hardware, Bret Williams, Huey Light Shop

Destination Design – Sarah Sklash, June Motel, Joyce Lo, Drake Hotel, Shannon Hunter, Wander the Resort, Eliane Cadieux, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of BESIDE

WHEN:

April 7-10, 2022

Thursday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building

222 Bremner Blvd,

Toronto, ON M5V 2T6

TICKET INFORMATION

Price range: $15 to $50

More information on speakers and schedule HERE.

