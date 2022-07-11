The Brain Project 2022

- News
The Brain Project has returned to the streets of Toronto for the 7th year! Everyone is welcome to visit several thought-provoking brain sculptures at various locations in the GTA including: Nathan Phillips Square and Shops at Don Mills. The brain sculptures will be on display beginning July 12, 2022 and are intended to encourage Canadians to get a head start on brain health.
Location Address - 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Free
