Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Brain Project 2022

Jul 11, 2022

The Brain Project 2022

8 8 people viewed this event.

The Brain Project has returned to the streets of Toronto for the 7th year! Everyone is welcome to visit several thought-provoking brain sculptures at various locations in the GTA including: Nathan Phillips Square and Shops at Don Mills. The brain sculptures will be on display beginning July 12, 2022 and are intended to encourage Canadians to get a head start on brain health.

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 560769

Date And Time

Tue, Jul 12th, 2022 @ 08:00 AM
to Tue, Aug 2nd, 2022

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine