The Brain Project

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Art exhibit of brain sculptures by talented local and global artists. It seeks to inspire people to think about brain.
Art exhibit of brain sculptures by talented local and global artists. It seeks to inspire people to think about brain health and join Baycrest, a global leader in brain health and aging, in the fight to defeat Alzheimer’s and related dementias. To Sep 8. Blue Mountain Village, 156 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains. https://www.brainproject.ca
Event Price - 0.00
Location - Blue Mountain Village
Your Email Address - bianca@wearemaverick.com
Venue Address - 156 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 3Z2