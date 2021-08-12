The Brain Project

COVID-19

Art exhibit of brain sculptures by talented local and global artists. It seeks to inspire people to think about brain.

Aug 12, 2021

Art exhibit of brain sculptures by talented local and global artists. It seeks to inspire people to think about brain health and join Baycrest, a global leader in brain health and aging, in the fight to defeat Alzheimer’s and related dementias. To Sep 8. Blue Mountain Village, 156 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains. https://www.brainproject.ca

Event Price - 0.00

Location - Blue Mountain Village

Venue Address - 156 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 3Z2

2021-08-12 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-09-08

156 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 3Z2, Blue Mountain Village

Art Exhibition

Art

Blue Mountain Village

