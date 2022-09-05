In conjunction with the Jackman Humanities Institute’s 2022-23 research theme, The Centre Cannot Hold: Labourious Memories considers artistic labour in relation to community building, activism, and memory. Curated by three MVS graduate students, the exhibition is composed of three sections.

Works by Mary Kavanagh, Morris Lum, Soledad Fátima Muñoz, Bélgica Castro Fuentes, and Amaranta Ursula Espinoza Arias.

** Opening Reception. Wednesday, September 14, 4pm–6pm.

Presented by the Art Museum at the University of Toronto in conjunction with the Jackman Humanities Institute’s 2022-23 research theme, Labour.

This event is free and open to the public.

——

Image: Mary Kavanagh, Trinity Equivalent [Yucca, White Sands National Park, New Mexico | Observatory, White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico], 2019. Courtesy of the artist. Scroll for full image.