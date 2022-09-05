Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Centre Cannot Hold: Labourious Memories

Sep 5, 2022

The Centre Cannot Hold: Labourious Memories

3 3 people viewed this event.

In conjunction with the Jackman Humanities Institute’s 2022-23 research theme, The Centre Cannot Hold: Labourious Memories considers artistic labour in relation to community building, activism, and memory. Curated by three MVS graduate students, the exhibition is composed of three sections. 

 

Works by Mary Kavanagh, Morris Lum, Soledad Fátima Muñoz, Bélgica Castro Fuentes, and Amaranta Ursula Espinoza Arias.

 

** Opening Reception. Wednesday, September 14, 4pm–6pm.

 

Presented by the Art Museum at the University of Toronto in conjunction with the Jackman Humanities Institute’s 2022-23 research theme, Labour. 

 

This event is free and open to the public.

 

——

Image: Mary Kavanagh, Trinity Equivalent [Yucca, White Sands National Park, New Mexico | Observatory, White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico], 2019. Courtesy of the artist. Scroll for full image.

Additional Details

Location Address - 170 St. George Street, 10th Floor

Event Price - 0 CAD

Date And Time

Wed, Sep 14th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to Fri, Jun 30th, 2023

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine