The Equivalence of Alloyed Gold

Featuring works by Stephanie E Creaghan, Andy Slater, Gillian Dykeman, Chandra Melting Tallow, Ashna Jacob, Aislinn Thomas, Anne Macmillan, Tamyka Bullen, and Dayna Danger

Curated by Megan Gnanasihamany and Morgan Melenka

On view: October 6 – November 26, 2022 / Opening reception: Thursday, October 6th, 7 to 9 pm

Through a year-long experimental commissioning and exhibition process, The Equivalence of Alloyed Gold connected artists and writers in a daisy chain of interpretation, translating artworks into didactic descriptions, descriptions into poetic texts, and back again into art images and objects. Using the children’s game of “Telephone” as a formal conceit, Alloyed Gold began with a description of Carrara Marble Quarries, Cava di Canalgrande #2 by Edward Burtynsky, and resulted in a collaboration between nine artists. Exhibited together, the parallels and missed connections between the pieces work to question the extent to which national gallery exhibitions can represent a collective artistic consciousness while maintaining their own authority.

The making of art history is a process of translation. It flattens and unfolds through digital interfaces and methodologies of internet conservation, allowing exhibitions to spread through a temporal daisy chain of image, text, catalog, and critique. This chain of distillation — from material art object or experience to description and flat image—disseminates cultural themes, concepts, and conclusions across artistic landscapes, allowing for particular figures, galleries, and publications to become authoritative texts on contemporary work.

A billboard project entitled Burtynsky Suite by Megan Gnanasihamany and Morgan Melenka will accompany the exhibition at 180 Shaw Street.

Learn more at criticaldistance.ca/program/the-equivalence-of-alloyed-gold/