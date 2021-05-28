The Thompson Landry Gallery is thrilled to present The Four Seasons of SylT, a series of 33 incredible new works on display from May 29-July 4, 2021.

Rooted in nature and influenced by the essence of its femininity, SylT’s inspiration is a combination of nature’s bountiful beauty and his vision on womanhood as reflected in our humanity. In The Four Seasons of SylT we find a significant evolution in the artist’s technique, presenting a new series of works that continue to explore the intertwining of nature and the feminine. His affection for nature is revealed to us repeatedly throughout this exhibition, which includes both his contemporary portraits, florals as well as a new theme for the artist, a series of beautifully layered landscapes. This new subject matter, created in his signature abstracted and textural style, effortlessly portrays the essence of each of the seasons.

