Dana Green -The Garden

Exhibition includes inks and paintings of dancing bugs, wild flowers and their pollinators and of course Badass Goddesses…not your typical garden variety. Oct 27-Nov 5, reception 3-6 pm, Oct 30.
Location Address - 1475 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Free
