LUMAS will be hosting an opening preview for our new exhibit, “The General Theory of Pop Art” featuring The Skateroom. Join us at the gallery for a live art installation and artist meet & greet with Jacqueline Mak. Explore the exhibit while learning about the evolution of Pop Art with us. Oct 16 from 1-5 pm. 159 Yorkville.
Location Address - 159 Yorkville, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1C4
Event Price - Free
