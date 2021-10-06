Readers' Choice 2021

Oct 6, 2021

LUMAS will be hosting an opening preview for our new exhibit, “The General Theory of Pop Art” featuring The Skateroom. Join us at the gallery for a live art installation and artist meet & greet with Jacqueline Mak. Explore the exhibit while learning about the evolution of Pop Art with us. Oct 16 from 1-5 pm. 159 Yorkville.

Additional Details

Location Address - 159 Yorkville, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1C4

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 564536

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
to 05:00 PM

Location
LUMAS

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

