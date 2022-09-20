The Guest Shadow – Interactive Art Installation

The Guest’s Shadow is a series of light and sculpture installations which appear to be picnics left out in park spaces in the dark of night, made dream-like by virtue of a gentle light emitting from the objects laid out on the gingham cloth. The food and drink in the picnic is a collection of handmade paper lanterns, produced by the artists by photographing the original items, then printing, folding and taping the digital printouts of the images so that they become three-dimensional representations, which hold reusable led lights.

There will be ten events in all, each staged after sunset and lasting three hours, in various parks and publicly accessible locations across Toronto in Fall 2021 and Spring-Summer 2022. The Events page on this site will show dates and locations as they are confirmed. The size of the picnic will grow with each event, as more lanterns are added over time. Anyone can submit a recipe to the project, via the Recipes page. We will make these recipes, put them in a dish such as a tray or Tupperware container, then photograph and transform them into a lantern to be shown at the upcoming installations. You can follow this process along on our blog, the link for which is also on the Recipes page.

This isntalltion is a part of the Nuit Blanche Activations at Artscape Wychwood Barns!