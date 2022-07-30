Jila Kamyab: The Haven Of Peace

Jila’s semi-abstract paintings, with warm and bright spots, evoke a sense of nature. Trees and stones are the favourite subjects of this painter.

The physical and spiritual expanses of colour, composed together with their polished corners, relating to the theme of each painting, evokes the form of a stone slab or a tree branch. Sometimes, a few red strokes next to these stones will embody the expression of flowers. Kamyab removes depth from landscapes and brings elements to the surface of the canvas; The spatial precedence of the elements emerges from the arrangement of layers and the overlapping surfaces.

Exhibition runs Aug 6-21 at Sahar K. Boluki Gallery, 160 Davenport. www.saharkboluki.art