Cole Swanson: The Hissing Folly

The Hissing Folly looks at Durham Region’s ecological landscape and poses critical questions around human relationships with invasive species, specifically phragmites (European common reed). Phragmites is a perennial grass that spreads quickly and out-competes native species for water and nutrients. Using the centuries-long tradition of thatching, the resulting construct is a folly; designed primarily for decoration, while suggesting a greater purpose through its appearance.

Sep 8-Feb 7, 2021. vac.ca

