NOW MagazineAll EventsCole Swanson: The Hissing Folly

Cole Swanson: The Hissing Folly

Cole Swanson: The Hissing Folly

by
74 74 people viewed this event.

The Hissing Folly looks at Durham Region’s ecological landscape and poses critical questions around human relationships with invasive species, specifically phragmites (European common reed). Phragmites is a perennial grass that spreads quickly and out-competes native species for water and nutrients. Using the centuries-long tradition of thatching, the resulting construct is a folly; designed primarily for decoration, while suggesting a greater purpose through its appearance.

Sep 8-Feb 7, 2021. vac.ca

Please visit our website before you come to see us learn more about what protocols and guidelines we are asking our visitors to follow in order to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

Additional Details

Location - Visual Arts Centre of Clarington

 

Date And Time

2020-09-08 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-02-07 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.