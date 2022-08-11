The Immersive Robert Munsch Experience is an indoor visual and auditory experience for children and parents alike. The 45-minute storytelling event will showcase four classic Robert Munsch stories

Parents will love this opportunity to share classic stories from their childhood in a fun and immersive setting that will bring these stories to life! Sep 9-Oct 2. $25. Gerrard Square Mall, 1000 Gerrard E.

www.immersivemunschexperience.com