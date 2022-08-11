Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 11, 2022

The Immersive Robert Munsch Experience

8 8 people viewed this event.

The Immersive Robert Munsch Experience is an indoor visual and auditory experience for children and parents alike. The 45-minute storytelling event will showcase four classic Robert Munsch stories

Parents will love this opportunity to share classic stories from their childhood in a fun and immersive setting that will bring these stories to life! Sep 9-Oct 2. $25. Gerrard Square Mall, 1000 Gerrard E.

www.immersivemunschexperience.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 1000 Gerrard St. E, Toronto

Event Price - $25

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 9th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to Sun, Oct 2nd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types

Attraction

Event Category

Books

Event Tags

