Aming to brighten the darkness of recent times, six lunar lanterns are set to light up Unionville, featuring the artwork of local Indigenous artists including Mark Seabrook, Philip Cote, John Rambough, and Sherry Crawford. The colourful depictions of the natural landscape around us and their visual retellings of legends seek to ignite a warmth within our hearts in time for the withdrawing winter. Indigenous artwork meeting a traditionally Asian artform – don’t miss this wondrous display of local arts in Markham this April.

Stop by the Varley Art Gallery to view The Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights from a socially safe distance from April 9th – 22nd. For all details, visit lunarfestgta.ca.